 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No Ride the Drive in Madison in 2022

ride the drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's annual Ride the Drive biking event has been canceled this year.

In a blog post, Madison Parks superintendent Eric Knepp said staffing shortages are to blame.

Knepp said it was a difficult decision, but right now, Madison Parks is looking to fill about 100 jobs. The agency is hosting a hiring fair this Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center (details here).

Knepp says there are "additional potential service level impacts" on the horizon due to the staffing shortages, but says the department is working to reduce those as much as possible.

Knepp says Madison Parks looks forward to working with community partners and stakeholders to plan for a return of Ride the Drive next year.

Tags

Recommended for you