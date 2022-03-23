No Ride the Drive in Madison in 2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's annual Ride the Drive biking event has been canceled this year.
In a blog post, Madison Parks superintendent Eric Knepp said staffing shortages are to blame.
Knepp said it was a difficult decision, but right now, Madison Parks is looking to fill about 100 jobs. The agency is hosting a hiring fair this Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center (details here).
Knepp says there are "additional potential service level impacts" on the horizon due to the staffing shortages, but says the department is working to reduce those as much as possible.
Knepp says Madison Parks looks forward to working with community partners and stakeholders to plan for a return of Ride the Drive next year.