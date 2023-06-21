 Skip to main content
No serious injuries in Waunakee plane crash

Plane crash in Waunakee
Image courtesy of Matt Cash

WAUKAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) — Authorities in Waunakee said there were no serious injuries after a small plane crashed in a neighborhood. 

A Dane County Dispatch official told 27 News the plane went down around 1:30 p.m. 

Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman said two people were in the plane when it crashed on Kinghtsbridge Road, and neither were seriously hurt. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. 

A photo sent to 27 News shows a small plane crashed into the back of a minivan. A Waunakee resident tells 27 News the plane hit another car and a sign. 

Kreitzman said the minivan was unoccupied when it was hit by the plane. No homes were hit or damaged. 

Plane crash damage

Sign damaged by plane crash in Waunakee neighborhood. 

Several law enforcement agencies and fire departments responded to the scene. 

Kreitzman said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing and officers are gathering statements from witnesses. He said the department has been in touch with the Federal Aviation Administration to see if it will do an investigation of its own. 

Waunakee small plane crash

27 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn more. 

