'No signs of trauma' found in autopsy of missing man found dead in Grant County

  • Updated
Ronald Henry

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the autopsy on a missing man found dead is complete. 

The body of Ronald Henry, who has been missing since December, was found in rural Grant County earlier this week.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman said an autopsy was done Thursday at UW-Madison, and no signs of trauma were found during the autopsy.

Dreckman said Henry's cause of death is "inconclusive" at this time, and the sheriff's office is awaiting the toxicology report and the final pathologist report.

Dreckman said the sheriff's office investigation is still active.

