No timeline for when Mt. Horeb inn that caught fire will reopen

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Mount Horeb fire officials say they don't know when an inn that caught fire earlier this week will be safe to live in again.

Fire Chief Doug Vierck said the Karakahl Country Inn was deemed uninhabitable because there was no running water or electricity after the fire. An inspection on Tuesday determined it was still unsafe to turn on the building's electricity, so people still cannot return.

Vierck said the inn's owners are working with their insurance company to have a contractor inspect the building, determine the damages and give a timeframe for repairs. However, at this time, they do not know when they'll be able to reopen.

He also said the fire department is "working hard" to support the business and those affected by the fire through the Red Cross and Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

Vierck said there was no evidence of criminal activity and said there won't be any more updates unless something new develops in the case.