No trash or recycling collection Dec. 26 in Madison

  Updated
  • 0
3-19 trash covid

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison Streets Division announced Monday that because of Christmas observations, there will be no trash, recycling, large item, or other solid waste collections on December 26.

The Streets Division said drop-off sites will also be closed the Monday after Christmas.

Residents with a Monday collection date are asked to put the bins at the curb by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 for collection.

According to the division, the holiday observation will only affect those with a Monday collection day. Individuals with a Tuesday collection date should put the bins at the curb as usual.

The collection schedule can be found online to determine if you need to bring trash and recycling bins to the curb.

The Streets Division reminds the public bins set out late may not be collected. 

