 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No trash or recycling collection Jan. 2 in Madison

  • Updated
  • 0
Bins-on-snow-pile

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Streets Division announced it will observe New Year's Day Jan. 2. Because of this, there will be no trash, recycling, large item, or other solid waste collection Monday and drop-off site will be closed.

Residents with a Monday collection date are asked to put the bins at the curb by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 for collection.

According to the division, the holiday observation will only affect those with a Monday collection day. Individuals with a Tuesday collection date should put the bins at the curb as usual.

The collection schedule can be found online to determine if you need to bring trash and recycling bins to the curb.

The Streets Division reminds the public bins set out late may not be collected. 

Tags

Recommended for you