'Nobody could really believe this was happening': Madison woman recounts living on Oahu during Pearl Harbor attack

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lois Thompto was 13 years old on December 7, 1941. She was with her family on the Hawaiian island Oahu, about to sit down for breakfast when they got a call from a friend.
"'Quick, turn on the radio! We're being bombed.'" Thompto recalled the friend saying. "So, we turn on the radio, and the announcer was so upset you could hardly understand him."
Thompto's home was in the hills near Diamond Head, about 10 miles from Pearl Harbor. She said they walked up a hill to get a better view and looked toward the harbor.
"Black smoke, white smoke, fire, just tons of it shooting up in the air, and nobody could really believe this was happening," she said.
Wednesday, Thompto shared her recollections of the day and the months that followed with her fellow residents at Renaissance Senior Living of Hilldale in Madison.
During a short presentation, she recalled the fear that came with so much being unknown right after the attack.
"We didn't know for sure the United States even knew what was happening because our communication was shut off," she said.
In a sit-down conversation with 27 News, she further recounted the worries Hawaiians faces of an imminent Japanese invasion.
"Everybody was very scared and upset," Thompto said. "We all thought we were going to be invaded."
She said one of her grandfathers was staying with her family, and he decided to stand guard over a nearby water reservoir at night.
"If [the Japanese] had parachuted in, nobody would know for a while, and so that was, you know, a little scary," she said. "That's why Grampy went up to the reservoir. We didn't want them to poison the water."
The invasion never came, and Thompto said her worries faded as time passed on. But life didn't go back to normal.
She said schools on Oahu were closed for two and a half months.
Her father was the superintendent of the public schools, and she said the military had him organize the teachers to count everyone on the island and tell them when they needed to show up to get fingerprinted, receive and ID card and get a gas mask.
During that time, Thompto said she wasn't able to really leave the area around her home. She wasn't able to go down to the beach and swim in the ocean, which was one of her favorite pastimes.
When she did finally go back to school, it was only for half days because junior high school students had to share classrooms with elementary school students, as the military had taken over the junior high school for offices. She said they also had school on Saturday mornings to catch up from the months-long break.
The school buildings themselves were also marked by sure signs of conflict. Barbed wire surrounded the buildings, and trenches zig-zagged the playground.
"When we had the air raid alarm, you ran out and jumped in the dirt trench," Thompto said.
As she got older and the United States fought in World War II, Thompto said she and her friends continued to experience small changes to their daily lives.
When she was in high school, she said they were sent to the pineapple fields once or twice each month to pull weeds.
"That was our war effort," she said.
Later, she joined a USO show, playing the accordion between scenes of a Shakespearean play.
Thompto stayed on Oahu until she went away to college, but she said civilians were never allowed to go near Pearl Harbor during that time, and she never saw the damage from the attack.