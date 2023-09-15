'Nobody saw it coming': Pardeeville man accused of staging girlfriend's death as suicide

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Authorities have arrested a man they say shot and killed a 76-year-old woman in the fall of 2022.
Larry Manthe, 79, of the Town of Wyocena, is being held in the Columbia County Jail on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and domestic violence.
On Oct. 6, 2022, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by family members of Alice Langer, 76, of the Town of Wyocena. They told deputies they had not heard from her for over 15 hours.
Deputies responded to the woman’s home. Langer was found dead inside the home from a gunshot wound to the head.
According to the criminal complaint, the sergeant on scene reported finding Langer in the shower with a handgun on her lap and a gunshot wound to the left side of her head.
Court records obtained by 27 News show the shooting was originally thought to be self-inflicted.
However, after an autopsy was completed, the medical examiner claimed the gunpowder stippling, or gunpowder burns on her body, weren't commonly seen in suicides.
The criminal complaint also shows that while the gunshot was to the left side of her head, the victim's family told investigators she was right handed.
Manthe reportedly told detectives he didn't think Langer was strong enough to load a gun, but later recanted that statement.
Columbia County sheriff detectives report finding Manthe's DNA on the gun and ammunition.
On Friday, Manthe was arrested for the crime and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
Nadiya Kirkmeyer lives next door to the couple and said she grew up knowing Langer.
"She was a great lady," she said. "Very caring and loving"
Kirkmeyer told 27 News Langer's death came as a shock to the neighborhood.
"It's just us four neighbors here," she said. "We had no idea anything was going on so this was just out of the blue like nobody saw it coming."
She said she never had an unpleasant interaction with Manthe but didn't speak to him nearly as often as she talked to Langer.
"I haven't really seen him out and about like I usually do," Kirkmeyer added. "He'd be like mowing the lawn, or he'd come say hi to people around the neighborhood but I haven't seen that since I've been home."
The sheriff's office says Manthe and Langer were in a long-term relationship at the time of Langer's death.
A press release stated Langer intended to end the relationship and move out of the home.
Court records show she reportedly told Manthe he had until October 10, 2022 to pay her for his half of the home.
Langer was found dead four days short of that deadline.
Manthe is expected to make an initial court appearance on Monday.