'Nobody should ever have to lose somebody like Jim': Badgers great remembered at fundraiser to fight cancer

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Friday afternoon, golfers came together in honor of the late Jim Lemon, a former Badgers golfer and UW Hall of Famer.
To honor his memory, his wife Kate Lemon organized a memorial golf outing at Nakoma Golf Club. Former Badger Basketball Coach Bo Ryan was one of many there supporting the cause.
Jim Lemon served as the captain of the UW Men's Golf Team from 1998 to 2001. During that time, he helped the Badgers win four tournaments.
Lemon went on to play in the PGA Tour Canada from 2003 to 2015, finishing in the top 25 on 12 occasions.
He was also a ten time Nakoma Club Champion.
Lemon was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019. After a hard fought battle, he passed away in 2021.
Kate Lemon said Friday's fundraiser was about fighting for the next family to have more treatment options, clinical trials and time.
"Nobody should ever have to lose somebody like Jim. No son should ever have to lose their father, especially at the age of two. And, if I can do anything to help add time to the next family's journey, that is our goal here today," Kate said.
Kate added that she was touched by the community's outpour of support at Friday's fundraiser, which turned into a six-figure event.
"We were surprised, but also not, because it's for Jim," Kate said. "I think he would be incredibly honored to know that everybody participating here is really helping that next family to have more time together."
A rock at the Nakoma Golf Club is dedicated to the Badgers great. It reads: "Jim was a true champion, not only in golf, but as a friend, mentor, husband and father."
Lemon was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame this summer. There, Kate hopes his legacy lives on for years to come.
"He was just an all around great, authentic guy that, you know, was very willing to share his battle with cancer publicly in order to help others," Kate said.