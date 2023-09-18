'Nobody would just believe you': Former Sun Prairie SRO accused of sexually assaulting students he mentored

MADISON (WKOW) -- A student who claims a former Sun Prairie school resource officer sexually assaulted them said they were threatened into silence, according to Dane County court records.

A criminal complaint states Lamont Crockett, 34, is charged with sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children. He's also charged with child enticement and exposing a child to harmful material.

Crockett was arrested in early August after a victim said in June 2023 Crockett assaulted them while they were a student at the Sun Prairie school district.

The victim was 16 at the time of the assault.

The victim said Crockett began mentoring them after they became "friendly" at school. They said Crockett put them on a pedestal, took them to movies manipulated them, gave them alcohol and slept with them.

The victim once asked what would happen if they told anyone about it, and Crockett said he wouldn't kill them "if they didn't tell anyone," according to the complaint.

The victim said they reported the assault because "Crockett said he was was sleeping with other kids."

The complaint states another victim Crockett mentored said Crockett tried to touch their genitals and showed them videos of him having sex. This victim said Crockett told them "nobody would just believe" them and to not "be a snitch," according to the complaint.

When a detective spoke with Crockett, Crockett initially denied "doing anything sexual" other than kissing the first victim. He also said the victim never stayed the night, though the victim said they did.

However, the complaint states Crockett later admitted to doing other sexual acts with the victim.

Crockett stopped working as an SRO in 2020, and he's on paid administrative leave from his current Medicaid fraud investigator position with the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation.

If convicted on all charges, Crockett may face over 34 years in prison.

A Madison Police Department spokesperson said it's unknown if there are other victims, but anyone with information should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or through p3tips.com.