NOBULL CrossFit games return to Alliant Energy Center for final time

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 500 of the world's best athletes are at the Alliant Energy Center for the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games, which kicked off on Tuesday. This is the last time the games will be held in Madison.
The athletes are working to be crowned the "Fittest on Earth" as they often face “surprise” competitive events that test strength, agility, stamina, and determination.
"Tests will include gymnastics, they'll include cardiovascular endurance, they'll include strength, they'll include other skills that they'll have to compete in. One of the really interesting things is the athletes prepare all year round for in some instances workouts they won't even know what they are," said Keith Knapp, CrossFit director of marketing.
Knapp went on to say there are over 50,000 people expected to watch the athletes compete over the course of the event.
"There's also opportunities for the fans to get involved themselves. The app will involve a bunch of different opportunities for them to do workouts themselves. We have vendors set up in our vendor village, and really excited to just bring the community together and get excited about what these athletes can do," said Knapp.
The event will run through Sunday.