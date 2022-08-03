MADISON (WKOW) -- The Nobull CrossFit Games return to Madison for another year.
Events kick off Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.
CrossFit is all about combining functional movements, and being really good at them.
Over the next few days, athletes from all over the world will compete to prove they are the fittest on earth. They will do things like run, bike, row and even handstand.
If you plan on going to watch events, you aren't allowed to carry in coolers, professional camera equipment or umbrellas. Alliant provided a list on its website.
