Nonprofit makes stops in Baraboo, Madison as it honors military and first responders ahead of Memorial Day

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A nonprofit is making a trip across the country this month to honor the nation's fallen military and first responders.
Carry the Load's mission is to "restore the meaning of Memorial Day."
On Monday, the group passed through Baraboo, stopping briefly at the Walmart in town.
Later on Monday night, the group is passing by some of Madison's fire stations.
"They go overseas and they go off to work every single day. And we just want all Americans to recognize that there's a sacrifice and find some ways to get active and show their support," Madison Woodson, the nonprofit's special events coordinator said.
In total, members of the organization will be traveling 20,000 miles across 48 states, ending in a march on Memorial Day weekend in Dallas.