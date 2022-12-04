Nonprofit organization uses mother nature to help human nature with recent solar panel donation

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Being now powered by what is on the rooftop, nonprofit organization ECHO in Janesville is using mother nature to help human nature with a recent donation of solar panels.
Jessica Locher is the Executive Director of ECHO. The mission of the organization is to help provide housing, food and other basic needs to low-income and homeless populations in the community.
But doing so, Locher said. comes with costly utility bills.
"If you go around our building, you'll notice with our food pantry, we have a lot of refrigeration, here in the building. And so, it takes a lot of utilities to have all those running and operating efficiently," she said.
For a typical month, Locher said the utility bills range from $1,300 to $1,400. Using the solar panels, though, she said the organization has already seen a dip in costs.
"When we take the savings that we're going to be seeing, our yearly average is projected at about $1,000 per month. So that extra $1,000 A month could go towards food," she said. "Or we could take somebody from off the streets and into a motel for at least two weeks."
Locher said the solar panels came from an anonymous donor that wanted to make ECHO greener. She said using their funds, they were able to provide ECHO with solar panels to reduce utility costs.
To install these panels, ECHO worked with Sun Badger -- a solar developer business out of Milwaukee.
"They came in, talk to us answered all of our questions about the solar panel system, and what the processes would be," Locher said.
Jeff Finn is an energy consultant. He said he has been working on projects like this for "quite some time." Finn said working on this specific one was different.
"Until you work with a group of these people, you know, side by side and see what they do on a day-to-day basis. You really don't get an appreciation for the effort," Finn said.
Finn said since he has started, there has been changes in both technology and finances. He said as people were looking for a cleaner, alternative energy source with no emissions, they noticed a financial benefit.
Jessica Locher hopes this effort sparks other donors and businesses to get involved.
"Because this is going to be a huge savings for us. And I know other nonprofits in our community can definitely benefit from this," she said.