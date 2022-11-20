North Pole Party kicks off holiday season in special way

MADISON (WKOW) -- Before Santa slides down your chimney to place gifts under your tree this Christmas, he and his reindeer made a trip to Southern Wisconsin.
People had the opportunity to meet Santa and his reindeer at Hilldale Mall's North Pole Party Sunday.
The party also included games and activities, face painting, a hot chocolate bar and more.
Hilldale Mall has been hosting the North Pole Party for the last five years.
"The community is just such an important part of who we are, and we always want to have these types of events to welcome the community in, have everybody come together, and just really help us kick off the holidays in a special way," Nanci Horn, general manager at Hilldale Mall said.
On top of Saturday's fun, Horn said Hilldale has six new stores, and many of them already have Black Friday deals going on.