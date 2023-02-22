Northbound I-39 lanes near Dekorra reopen after crash

DEKKORA (WKOW) — The left lanes of northbound I-39 near Dekorra have reopened after to a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT reports the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. north of County Road CS. The road reopened around 2:45 p.m.

State Patrol told 27 News the lanes were blocked because of a semi rollover. Officials worked to move the semi into the ditch, in order to reopen the lanes.

No one was hurt in the crash and the semi was the only vehicle involved.

Wisconsin 511 cameras showed the crash caused backups on the roadway.