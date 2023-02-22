 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Northbound I-39 lanes near Dekorra reopen after crash

  Updated
  • 0
WI River bridge crash

DEKKORA (WKOW) — The left lanes of northbound I-39 near Dekorra have reopened after to a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT reports the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. north of County Road CS. The road reopened around 2:45 p.m. 

State Patrol told 27 News the lanes were blocked because of a semi rollover. Officials worked to move the semi into the ditch, in order to reopen the lanes. 

No one was hurt in the crash and the semi was the only vehicle involved. 

Wisconsin 511 cameras showed the crash caused backups on the roadway.

