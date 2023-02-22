 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Northern Rock County sees sleet, avoids major ice accumulation Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Man Clears Sleet in Milton

A man uses a snow blower to clear sleet in Milton.

Rock County was under an ice storm warning Wednesday, but northern parts of the county did not experience significant icing.

MILTON (WKOW) -- People living and working in Rock County were prepared for Wednesday's winter storm to bring significant icing. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an ice storm warning for the area, which typically happens when meteorologists are expecting at least 0.25" of ice. The NWS in Milwaukee said some places in Rock County could see 0.5" of ice. Those totals can cause power outages, fallen tree limbs and other damage. 

However, that icing didn't materialize. In Milton, the main precipitation was sleet, not freezing rain. 

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 27 News crew measured around 1" of accumulated sleet. 

Trees, signs and power lines in the area did have a thin glaze of ice, but it was not enough to cause major damage. 

Tags

Recommended for you