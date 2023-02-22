Northern Rock County sees sleet, avoids major ice accumulation Wednesday

MILTON (WKOW) -- People living and working in Rock County were prepared for Wednesday's winter storm to bring significant icing.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an ice storm warning for the area, which typically happens when meteorologists are expecting at least 0.25" of ice. The NWS in Milwaukee said some places in Rock County could see 0.5" of ice. Those totals can cause power outages, fallen tree limbs and other damage.
However, that icing didn't materialize. In Milton, the main precipitation was sleet, not freezing rain.
As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 27 News crew measured around 1" of accumulated sleet.
Trees, signs and power lines in the area did have a thin glaze of ice, but it was not enough to cause major damage.