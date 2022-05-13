Northern Wisconsin deputy escapes squad after flood waters cause pavement to give out

OCONTO COUNTY (WKOW) — An Oconto County Sheriff's deputy ended up in a dangerous situation while on his way to help a member of the public.
According to a Facebook post from sheriff Todd Skarban, the deputy was on his way to assist with a car that had hit a tree when floodwaters put him and his K-9 in a scary situation.
The water had undermined a section of culvert pipe and when the squad car drove over the area, the pavement gave way — causing the squad to crash into the water and eventually sweeping it away.
Both the deputy and his K-9 partner were able to get out of the car safely.
"We thank God there were no injuries or loss of life. Mother Nature is not to be trifled with," Skarban said in the post. "I would like to thank our citizens and the media for heeding the warning and staying away from the affected areas."