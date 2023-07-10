HANCOCK, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Northwoods League umpire died in a Waushara County crash, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

ABC affiliate WBAY reports 29-year-old Conor Sean McKenzie was ejected from the SUV he was in after it rolled over on I-39 Sunday.

WBAY states first responders attempted CPR, but it was unsuccessful.

McKenzie was from Deatsville, Alabama.

Two other people in the SUV were hurt -- Andrew Lee Thomas, 31, and Andrew William Chumley, 21 -- and they are expected to recover.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash and continuing the investigation.

McKenzie was meant to be the umpire for Sunday matchup between the Mallards and the Wausau Woodchucks. The league postponed the game.