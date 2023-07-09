Northwoods League umpire killed in car crash on way to Mallards game

MADISON (WKOW) -- An umpire for the Northwoods League, the collegiate summer league in which the Madison Mallards play, died Sunday in a car crash, according to a press release from the league.
Umpire Conor McKenzie died while on his way to umpire the Sunday matchup between the Mallards and the Wausau Woodchucks. The league postponed the game.
The league said that two other umpires travelling with McKenzie "are in stable condition."
The Madison Mallards released a statement announcing that a moment of silence will be held before tomorrow night's game to honor McKenzie and give the players, coaches and fans a chance to pay their respects.
The Northwoods League Umpire Supervisor Larry Rose said McKenzie "had a special zest for life that's unmatched. He left us today on his way to do what he loved doing more than anything, umpiring a baseball game which he was extraordinarily good at."
The Sunday game will be postponed until Tuesday, Aug. 1. All tickets for today's game will be good for the Aug. 1 game.
The league said no further information is available at this time.