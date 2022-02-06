Norwegian Dancers wow crowds at Norse Afternoon of Fun

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A tradition rooted in Norway blossomed in Stoughton this Sunday as crowds rang in the annual Norse Afternoon of Fun.
At the event, scores of dancers from Stoughton High School dressed in authentic Norwegian outfits and put on a show you had to see in person.
"This is an important event for the community -- no doubt," Staci Heimsoth, director of the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers, said. "It really draws people from all over."
Heimsoth, who has been the director for 11 years now, said this year's performance really stood out.
"This year, I really tried to mix it up, so we eliminated some aspects of the program, and we brought in some skits to bring in a little more humor and light heartedness to it," Heimsoth said.
Heimsoth said the group also brought back a dance that hasn't been done since the 1970's.
"It was very exciting," Heimsoth said.
The event also raised money for the Stoughton Norwegian dancers through a raffle of dozens of prizes. Heimsoth said that this is their biggest fundraiser of the year, and it's an important one because the program's costs add up quick.
"It keeps the program going," Heimsoth said.
Guests present were encouraged to dress in authentic Norwegian outfits, and authentic Norwegian food, like lefse, was sold at the event as well.