Not as hot, but just as breezy today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A cold front is moving through mixing up our air and ushering in a slightly milder set up for your midweek.
Mostly to partly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 80s, but it'll still feel a bit muggy with an isolated shower or rumble possible this afternoon or early evening, generally north of Madison. Consider yourself lucky if you get any rain because they will be very spotty.
Mostly clear and not as warm tonight in the mid 60s before heating up to the upper 80s Thursday with full sunshine. Friday will be partly sunny in the mid 80s with upper 80s Saturday. A few showers and storms are possible Friday night with a higher chance for storms Saturday evening and overnight with about 0.75-1.25 in. possible across our area! A lingering shower or storm possible Sunday morning with a drying trend in the afternoon with milder temps in the low 80s.