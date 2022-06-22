Not as hot with much less humidity

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We get a break from the extreme heat today with dry air moving back in, too.
Plenty of sunshine today with temps in the low to mid 80s and lower humidity, so there is no heat index expected. Cooler tonight in the upper 50s ahead of a late-week warm up in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday, but humidity stays comfortable.
A few storms return Friday night and Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and humidity creeping back up. A few more storms are still possible Saturday night as another cold front moves through dropping temps again next week.
Sunday highs are in the mid to upper 70s with a breeze and lower humidity again. Mid to upper 70s again Monday with low 80s Tuesday with isolated storm chances.