'Not even sure they're talking about the same thing': New UW-Madison chancellor responds to GOP criticism

MADISON (WKOW) -- On the day she was introduced as the 30th chancellor in the history of UW-Madison, Dr. Jennifer Mnookin responded to the state's top Republicans, who've questioned the decision to hire her.
Much of the criticism has focused on Mnookin's current role as the dean of UCLA's law school. Candidates for governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson blasted her participation as a moderator on a 2021 panel defending the place of Critical Race Theory in higher education.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos noted the 2021 event while also blasting Mnookin's support of a vaccine mandate at UCLA and met with Hunter Biden in 2019.
"We deserve campus leaders who will encourage healthy debate, diverse thoughts and freedom of expression," Vos said in a statement Monday. "Given her obvious viewpoints and political donations, Dr. Mnookin needs to prove she supports free speech on campus and not politically correct ideologies."
On a press call with reporters, Mnookin defended Critical Race Theory, which examines the role racism has historically played in how laws are drafted.
"Academic freedom is just a key, key principle for great universities like UW and UCLA," Mnookin said. "And that needs to mean the freedom to pursue scholarship and research in all kinds of different ways, certainly including [Critical Race Theory.]"
She said it's something strictly taught to law students at UCLA. Last fall, UW System professors said the same thing in a hearing before state lawmakers.
"It's become something that when people engage with it, I'm not even sure they're talking at all about the same thing," Mnookin said.
Mnookin acknowledged conservatives were largely referring to broader concerns about how race is taught in K-12 classrooms. She said she wanted the opportunity to be part of those talks in Wisconsin once she arrives in August.
"That is a longer conversation and one that I'd be very much, I'd welcome the chance to have at some point," Mnookin said.
Mnookin's appointment was unanimously approved by the 16-member UW System Board of Regents, which consists of regents appointed by both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican former Gov. Scott Walker. Kleefisch served as lieutenant governor for two terms under Walker.
'I don't take those comments very seriously'
Republicans have also raised the possibility of withholding funding to the university because of Mnookin's hiring. Sen. Steve Nass of Whitewater also mentioned lawmakers blocking the board from raising tuition after lifting a freeze during the most recent budget cycle.
"If the Board of Regents truly believes that Mnookin is the best choice, then the next Republican governor and legislature should find it impossible to provide more taxpayer dollars or allow the board to increase tuition," Nass said in a statement.
Regent Vice President Karen Walsh dismissed the funding threats.
"Honestly, I don't take those comments very seriously. I don't think that's realistic," Walsh said. "I would like for those folks to meet Chancellor Mnookin before they threaten our funding."
Mnookin said she also wanted to meet with legislative leaders, including Vos, once she moves into her office in Bascom Hall this summer.
PROFS, a faculty group on the UW-Madison campus, issued a statement in support of the hiring.
"It is unfortunate that some legislators chose to criticize the selection of Dean Mnookin before they even met her," the statement said. "The fact that Dean Mnookin was a unanimous choice of regents who were appointed by both Republican and Democratic governors demonstrates that the selection was not partisan in any way."