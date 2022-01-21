Not one, not two but three chances for snow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
That's right snow lovers, the threat for snow is back after a lack luster month, when it comes to snow totals. The snow with each Clipper won't be significant but by the time all the snow ends, an additional 2-5" of snow may be possible.
The first Clipper moves in Friday night and lasts through Saturday morning. The line of snow, along with breezy conditions, will move into western parts of Wisconsin starting between 8-10pm. This first line will drop between a half an inch to an inch of snow in some spots. Skies quiet down for the rest of Saturday.
The second Clipper moves in Saturday night into Sunday with southwestern parts of Wisconsin most likely going to receive the highest accumulations. Snow accumulation ranges will be between 1-2" of fresh snow. The snowflakes wrap up Sunday morning and we are left with partly sunny skies to end the weekend.
The final Clipper moves in Sunday night and lasts through Monday afternoon. This system will drop higher snow totals farther northeast with lesser snow totals expected the farther southwest you live. This third round, though, will have the best chance for dropping the most snow across all of the forecast area with 1-3" of fresh snow expected.
In total, by Tuesday, folks could be left with an additional 2" to 5" of fresh snow with isolated spots of lesser and higher amounts. Once the snow wraps up, another blast of Canadian Air swings south and we are back in the teens for the middle of the final week of January.