Not one, not two but three days in the 70s

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
That's right, as we near homecoming weekend we've forecast not only one but three days with high temperatures in the 70s! It's all ahead of another cool down along with the threat for showers and storms.
A low pressure system is going to be coming out of the Rockies overnight Thursday which will turn out winds out of the southwest and quickly warm us up. Before that happens, we'll climb into the mid to upper 50s with a mix of sunshine and clouds for Thursday.
Southwesterly winds are going to be breezy on Friday but we'll be warm under plenty of sunshine; temperatures will climb into the low 70s thanks to the sunshine and warmer air. But even warmer air arrives for Saturday, that'll be the warmest day over the next seven.
We'll stay warm on Sunday but showers and thunderstorms will be possible, scattered but possible. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday and we'll dry out overnight/early Tuesday.
We'll also cool down too.