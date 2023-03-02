Note found detailing school shooting Friday leaves Sun Prairie West students uneasy

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- After a threatening note was discovered in the bathroom of Sun Prairie West High School on Tuesday, some students have felt uneasy going back to school.
"I've actually been really nervous," Junior Ava Servais said. "Like, I'm a lot more jumpy."
Servais saw the note on Snapchat and reported it to school officials. She said the note detailed specific instructions one would take to carry out a school shooting on Friday.
"It was just very specific for what it was," Servais said. "So we were like actually kind of scared because there have obviously been, sadly, gun scares. But just something that we have to live with now. So, we reported it to the librarian."
Within hours, parents and police had been notified and a 15-year-old student was identified as the note's author. According to school officials, the student said the threats were just a joke and he never meant to hurt anyone.
"Making threats of school violence is always prohibited, and we take all threats very seriously," West High School Principal Jennifer Ploeger said in an email. "To support our safe environment, we have requested additional police presence at Sun Prairie West through the remainder of this week."
Sun Prairie Police say the boy and his parents have been fully cooperative throughout their investigation. They're referring terrorist threat charges to the Dane County District Attorney's Office.
Both school officials and police say they don't believe there's any ongoing threat to the school.
But students like Servais say they're still on edge, and several told 27 News they wouldn't be going to school on Friday.
"Maybe it was like a stupid threat that no one really took seriously, including the person who wrote it," Servais said. "But I feel like a lot of other students, including I, are still nervous about what might happen."