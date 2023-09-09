'Now I can save a life instead of losing another one': Rally for Recovery hosted on capitol steps for the 10th year

MADISON (WKOW) -- To celebrate National Recovery Month, the 10th Rally for Recovery was hosted on the steps of the state capitol.
"It's emotionally overwhelming," Virginia Adamson, who is in recovery, said. "I'm in-between excitement and tears."
Wisconsin Voices for Recovery says it hopes seeing crowds of people among recovery resources will remind anyone struggling with substance misuse they are not alone.
"It's important for people in the recovery community to know that we exist," Cindy Burzinski, the director of Wisconsin Voices for Recovery, said. "All of these organizations … all of these options for health and wellness exist."
Burzinski said the stigma against substance misuse is often a large barrier standing in the way of people seeking recovery.
"People isolate oftentimes in recovery," she said. "And so, to have that visibility and to bring people together in a large public event like this is critical to show people that … there's real support from people that are in recovery, loved ones, allies, the government. Everyone is here to support recovery today."
Burzinski said events like the rally not only remind people of their options for help but remind them that through it all there is hope.
"Even when you don't see it, it'll reveal itself to you," Marisa Vanzile, a speaker at the rally, said. "I share this with people that I come across. People I know probably heard me say that some of the best people that I know are in recovery."
Vanzile said she has been sober for 11 years after using as a coping mechanism. She said her goal at the rally was to help people realize a healthier, happier life could be just around the corner.
"Something that really brought me to helping people was the compassion that [sobriety] gave me," Vanzile says. "Going through that healing experience after discovering that I could live a sober, healthy life. Just being able to share that with other people, that healing and that hope that comes with recovery."
Saturday's event had resources for those looking for treatment themselves and resources for how to help others, like Narcan trainings.
Virginia Adamson said many people in her life, herself included, have struggled with substance misuse, and she wanted to be ready to lend a hand to those not in recovery.
"Now, I'm trained in Narcan and I can help [in the case of an overdose]," Adamson said. "[I can] save a life instead of losing another one."
Adamson said meeting other people in sobriety is an uplifting experience and reminds her why she chose recovery. Though she misses the people she lost from substance misuse, especially her wife Michelle, she said she intends to honor her sobriety for the rest of her life.
"Rest in peace, Michelle, I love you baby," Adamson said. "I'll be there someday, but it's not going to be from an overdose and not today. One day at a time, I can make it."
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, click here for resources in your area that can help.