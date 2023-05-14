NTSB conducting safety investigation into Sauk County crash that killed Reedsburg student

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The National Transportation Safety Board announced Sunday it is conducting a safety investigation into the crash that killed a Reedsburg student Friday.
In a tweet, the NTSB said it is working with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office on the investigation. Investigators are expected to arrive in Sauk County on Sunday, and the NTSB expects to have a preliminary report ready in three weeks.
NTSB, in coordination with Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, is conducting a safety investigation into the May 12 crash involving a Ford F-150 pickup that struck a school bus, and struck and fatally injured a student about to board the school bus near Excelsior, Sauk County, WI.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 14, 2023
The crash happened Friday morning on Wisconsin 33 at North Woods Drive in the Town of Excelsior.
The Sauk County Sheriff reported a School District of Reedsburg school bus and a truck were involved in the crash. The student who died was boarding the bus.
Roger Rindo, the superintendent for the School District of Reedsburg, said the student attended Webb Middle School. The district is not releasing any additional information right now.