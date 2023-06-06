 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
06:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Dane, Columbia, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock,
and Sauk.

Due to surface smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec,
Canada, elevated PM2.5 concentrations will lead to the air
quality index reaching the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.
People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plesae see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

NTSB finds 17-year-old drove truck that killed Reedsburg student boarding school bus

  • Updated
  • 0
Evelyn Gurney
Image courtesy of Missy Gurney

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WKOW) — The National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) initial report of its investigation into crash that killed a student boarding a school bus identifies the driver of the truck as a 17-year-old. 

According to the NTSB findings, the School District of Reedsburg school bus stopped in the westbound lane of Wisconsin 33 around 7:20 a.m. on May 14 to pick up students. 

The agency reports the bus had its flashing lights on at the front and back and the stop sign deployed. Eastbound traffic stopped for the bus. 

The NTSB found a 17-year-old driving a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling west swerved to the right while approaching the back of the bus. The driver sideswiped the bus, went onto the shoulder of the road and then into a private driveway where the truck hit a 13-year-old student.

Vehicle Collision with Stopped School Bus and Student Pedestrian NTSB REPORT Reedesburg

Overhead view of the crash site. 

According a map of the crash scene from the NTSB, the girl's body was found a short distance west of the driveway. The 17-year-old's vehicle was farther west of the driveway.

Family identified the student as Evelyn Gurney, and she died from her injuries. 

The NTSB said the driver of the truck had minor injuries, and no one on the bus was hurt.  

The crash remains under investigation while the NTSB determines probable cause. At the end of the investigation, the agency will issue safety recommendations. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you