NTSB report: Small plane passed inspection before crashing in Waunakee

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- A report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows the small plane that crashed on a neighborhood street in Waunakee passed an inspection the morning of the crash.
The Champion 7EC airplane went down June 21.
The NTSB's preliminary report says the pilot recently bought the airplane and planned to fly it to Neenah. The report says the pilot hired a mechanic to inspect the airplane on the morning of the crash and the mechanic "signed off the annual inspections for the airframe and the engine."
The report says the pilot did not notice any anomalies during the preflight inspection and the runup.
The plane took off from the airport in Waunakee that afternoon, but during the initial climb, the NTSB says the pilot heard the engine lose about 200 rpm. He immediately started looking for a location to land the plane. The NTSB report says the pilot was unable to maintain altitude with the partial power loss, so he saw a clearing between trees and performed a forced landing.
The plane touched down on Knightsbridge Road and crashed into two unoccupied vehicles. The pilot and the plane's passenger were able to get out of the aircraft on their own. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The NTSB report said the plane had substantial damage to its wings and the fuselage.
