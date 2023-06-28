 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

NTSB report: Small plane passed inspection before crashing in Waunakee

Plane crash in Waunakee
Image courtesy of Matt Cash

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- A report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows the small plane that crashed on a neighborhood street in Waunakee passed an inspection the morning of the crash. 

The Champion 7EC airplane went down June 21.

The NTSB's preliminary report says the pilot recently bought the airplane and planned to fly it to Neenah. The report says the pilot hired a mechanic to inspect the airplane on the morning of the crash and the mechanic "signed off the annual inspections for the airframe and the engine."

The report says the pilot did not notice any anomalies during the preflight inspection and the runup.

The plane took off from the airport in Waunakee that afternoon, but during the initial climb, the NTSB says the pilot heard the engine lose about 200 rpm. He immediately started looking for a location to land the plane. The NTSB report says the pilot was unable to maintain altitude with the partial power loss, so he saw a clearing between trees and performed a forced landing.

The plane touched down on Knightsbridge Road and crashed into two unoccupied vehicles. The pilot and the plane's passenger were able to get out of the aircraft on their own. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The NTSB report said the plane had substantial damage to its wings and the fuselage.

