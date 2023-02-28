Nuisance wintry mix tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Clouds are increasing this afternoon ahead of a light wintry mix that some of us will see overnight.
Temperatures will top out in the 40s this afternoon as we become overcast ahead of our next weather system. Tonight will feature a little clipper system that will bring some of us a light wintry mix closer to midnight and into early Wednesday morning. A dusting of snow is possible, especially in areas closer to central Wisconsin. A few flurries are possible Wednesday afternoon and night before we dry out and cool down into Thursday.
The next winter system we'll be tracking will trek across the Midwest Thursday night through late Friday. Right now, this system wants to stay to our south, but it looks likely that areas closer to southeast Wisconsin will get clipped with some snow on Friday. We'll have to monitor the track of this system, because a small shift will cause a change in the forecast. We'll keep you updated this week.