Nurses celebrate agreement with UW Health, canceled strike

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health nurses and their supporters rallied at the Madison Labor Temple Tuesday evening on what was set to be the first day of a three-day strike.
That strike was called off when nurses and UW Health administration negotiated an agreement over the weekend.
During the rally, nurse organizers declared the agreement a victory.
"Because of the organizing effort that we have undertaken, every nurse at UW Hospital will be respected and protected," nurse Zach Sielaff said.
For now, there is still no recognized UW Health nurses union, but the parties are working together to see if that's possible.
"I'm excited to take on the battles yet to come, but, for now, we did this," Becky Schacter, a nurse at UW Health's Junction Road clinic, said.
She's not alone in taking time to enjoy the current agreement, before looking toward the future.
Jack Trudell, a nurse at UW Health's East Madison Hospital, said he's happy with where things stand right now.
"I feel good that management decided to take the step with us and to give us a voice," he said. "I think it's a step forward for our patients and for my profession of nursing and so I think it's a good step in the right direction."
Trudell said his support for the union comes from growing up in a union household and the experiences he had as a UW Health nurse before Act 10 was signed into law.
"As I get to the end of my nursing career, I'd like to leave this profession at least as strong as it was when I started," he said.
Trudell is one of several nurses who spoke at Tuesday's rally.
Will Kiesling said the work union supporters have done so far is already making changes at UW Health, but he said there is still a long way to go.
"I know on my unit, we are energized to make the changes we want to see in the workplace," he said. "Today is a day to celebrate a hard fought victory, but once this is over, we need all hands on deck to rebuild this union into something extraordinary."
UW Hospital nurse Colin Gillis echoed Kiesling's call for action.
"Now we have the opportunity to meet at the table, roll up our sleeves and get to work to make our hospitals and clinics the best they can be," he said.
While UW Health nurses won't be striking as they and UW Health administration work to gain legal clarity on if the health care system can collectively bargain, nurses in neighboring Minnesota are actively engaged in a strike.
Several people at the Madison rallied called on people to support the Minnesota nurses.
"We are sending a contingent of nurses to stand with them tomorrow," Zielaff said.