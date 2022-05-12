Nurses rally at state capitol in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nurses across the country rallied in Madison Thursday to raise awareness about the challenges in their profession.
About two dozen nurses showed up at the state capitol in Madison.
They're calling for caps on nurse-to-patient ratios.
"What the public and our lawmakers need to understand is that we cannot safely care for patients. Also, those workers we lost during the COVID crisis, they are not coming back," RN Cyndie Bune said.
Nurses are also asking for fair and uncapped wages, and legislation to protect health care workers from violence.