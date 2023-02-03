Nursing home chain CEO charged with defrauding Medicare and Medicaid

MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal grand jury indicted a New Jersey man and a company operating nursing homes in Wisconsin with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid.
The indictment charges 56-year-old Kevin Breslin and KBWB Operations, LLC with health care fraud, six counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, conspiracy to commit tax fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The indictment announced by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, and U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea for the Western District of Wisconsin, alleges that from January 2015 to September 2018, Atrium billed Medicare for more than $189,000,000 and received more than $49,000,000 and that they billed Medicaid for more than $218,000,000 and received more than $93,000,000. The indictment also alleges that when the defendants obtained money from Medicare and Medicaid, they certified that they would follow all required quality of care standards, but they did not do so.
The indictment alleges that as part of the scheme to defraud, Breslin and Atrium diverted funds from the Wisconsin facilities through guaranteed payments to Atrium owners, guaranteed monthly return-on-investment payments to investors that were financing the construction of skilled nursing facilities in New Jersey, and construction costs for the New Jersey facilities.
The indictment further alleges that the diversion of funds caused inadequate care of residents, including a shortage of clean diapers, inadequate wound care supplies, inadequate cleaning supplies and a lack of durable medical equipment and respiratory supplies.
According to the indictment, Breslin was the Chief Executive Officer of Atrium, which operated 24 skilled nursing facilities and nine assisted living facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan. These facilities included:
1. Atrium Post Acute Care of Appleton, Wisconsin;
2. Atrium Post Acute Care of Black River Falls, Wisconsin;
3. Atrium Post Acute Care of Bloomer, Wisconsin;
4. Atrium Post Acute Care of Chetek, Wisconsin;
5. Atrium Post Acute Care of Chilton, Wisconsin;
6. Atrium Post Acute Care of Ellsworth; Wisconsin;
7. Atrium Post Acute Care of Kewaunee, Wisconsin;
8. Atrium Post Acute Care of Lancaster, Wisconsin;
9. Atrium Post Acute Care of Little Chute, Wisconsin;
10. Atrium Post Acute Care of Marshfield, Wisconsin;
11. Atrium Post Acute Care of Menominee, Michigan;
12. Atrium Post Acute Care of Mineral Point, Wisconsin;
13. Atrium Post Acute Care of Neenah, Wisconsin;
14. Atrium Post Acute Care of New Holstein, Wisconsin;
15. Atrium Post Acute Care of Oconto Falls, Wisconsin;
16. Atrium Post Acute Care of Plymouth, Wisconsin;
17. Atrium Post Acute Care of Shawano, Wisconsin, at Birch Hill,
18. Atrium Post Acute Care of Shawano, Wisconsin, at Evergreen,
19. Atrium Post Acute Care of Shawano, Wisconsin, at Maple Lane,
20. Atrium Post Acute Care of Stevens Point, Wisconsin;
21. Atrium Post Acute Care of Two Rivers, Wisconsin;
22. Atrium Post Acute Care of Weston, Wisconsin;
23. Atrium Post Acute Care of Williams Bay, Wisconsin; and
24. Atrium Post Acute Care of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.