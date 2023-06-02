 Skip to main content
Nursing home residents evacuated due to smoke inside Marshall facility

MARSHALL, Wis. (WKOW) — Residents at Sienna Crest Nursing Home in Marshall were evacuated Friday morning due to smoke in the facility.

According to the Marshall Fire Department, crews were called to the nursing home on Lewellen Street around 7 a.m. 

Fire officials told 27 News nursing home staff started evacuating the building before they arrived. 

Firefighters noticed a white haze in the building and traced it back to an appliance that malfunctioned. 

After clearing the smoke, the residents were able to go back inside. 

No injuries were reported.

