Nursing homes work to keep residents healthy amid respiratory illness surge

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Influenza continues to spread at high levels in Wisconsin, with nearly 6,500 people testing positive in one week at the end of November and beginning of December. As cases are trending up across the state, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are working to keep the virus at bay and make sure their residents stay healthy.
"Flu, COVID, all the respiratory viruses are something that can certainly have a very significant and devastating impact on the elderly," Ron Schaetzl said. Schaetzl is the administrator of SSM Health's St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo.
He said, right now, none of his residents has the flu.
"Knock on wood, I think we're very fortunate and very, very lucky," he said.
Schaetzl credits the healthy streak to a few factors.
One, he said there's been high uptake of the flu shot among residents at St. Clare Meadows, with 97% getting vaccinated.
He said the facility is also continuing to emphasize infection prevention measures like masks and hand hygiene.
However, some restrictions are loosening. The facility is allowing visitors, and some precautions have gone away.
"We had screening stations where everybody had to be screened in and temperature checked and answer your questions about COVID exposures and such, all of that is gone now," he said. "So, people are much more free to visit and receive visitors."
This holiday season, Schaetzl said he knows more visitors could mean more germs coming into the facility. However, he said that's a risk he thinks is worth it.
"What we're trying to do is try to make sure we balance protection with the availability of visits," he said. "People need to have the social contact and the ability to see and be with their loved ones, and try to protect as much as we can and try to balance the two."