NWS braces for potential of historically hot week ahead

SULLIVAN (WKOW) – The National Weather Service is bracing for the potential of a historically hot week ahead.
Some cities, including Madison, could reach temperatures in the triple digits Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Marcia Cronce.
The last time Madison hit 100 degrees in August was back in 1988. So, if it did Wednesday, it would be the first time it has in 35 years.
“We have some forecast highs around 98 on Wednesday. Now, that's a forecast. Anything can happen,” Cronce said.
Already, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Wednesday and Thursday, but Cronce said that could be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.
She explained, Excessive Heat Warnings are determined based on heat index values. If those exceed 105 degrees, an Excessive Heat Warning will be issued.
“There is that chance that we're going to get to those Excessive Heat Warning values greater than 105 heat index,” Cronce said.
Cronce said she and her team will make the call on whether to upgrade that watch to a warning soon. In the meantime, she recommends everyone stay weather aware.
“With this stretch of hot weather coming up, have a plan to stay cool and stay hydrated and check on your friends and neighbors and keep them safe,” Cronce said.
Cronce adds, some signs of heat exhaustion include sweating and a high but weak pulse. While, some signs of heat stroke include no sweating and a high but strong pulse. If you or anyone you know is experiencing a heat related illness, she said you should seek medical attention right away.
To track the incoming heat this week, you can check the National Weather Service's website.
You can also download the 27 Storm Track Weather App. It is free on both the Apple Store and Google Play.