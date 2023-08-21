 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 106 possible.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

NWS braces for potential of historically hot week ahead

  • Updated
  • 0
NWS

SULLIVAN (WKOW) – The National Weather Service is bracing for the potential of a historically hot week ahead.

Some cities, including Madison, could reach temperatures in the triple digits Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Marcia Cronce. 

Marcia

The last time Madison hit 100 degrees in August was back in 1988. So, if it did Wednesday, it would be the first time it has in 35 years.

“We have some forecast highs around 98 on Wednesday. Now, that's a forecast. Anything can happen,” Cronce said.

Exterior

Already, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Wednesday and Thursday, but Cronce said that could be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.

She explained, Excessive Heat Warnings are determined based on heat index values. If those exceed 105 degrees, an Excessive Heat Warning will be issued.

Globe

“There is that chance that we're going to get to those Excessive Heat Warning values greater than 105 heat index,” Cronce said.

Cronce said she and her team will make the call on whether to upgrade that watch to a warning soon. In the meantime, she recommends everyone stay weather aware.

Satelite

“With this stretch of hot weather coming up, have a plan to stay cool and stay hydrated and check on your friends and neighbors and keep them safe,” Cronce said.

Cronce adds, some signs of heat exhaustion include sweating and a high but weak pulse. While, some signs of heat stroke include no sweating and a high but strong pulse. If you or anyone you know is experiencing a heat related illness, she said you should seek medical attention right away.

To track the incoming heat this week, you can check the National Weather Service's website.

You can also download the 27 Storm Track Weather App. It is free on both the Apple Store and Google Play.

