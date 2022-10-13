 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

NWS confirms EF-0 tornado near Milwaukee

  • Updated
  • 0
Tornado video 10.12.22 near Milwaukee via ABC News
Courtesy D.A. Berther Inc

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado after storms spurred several touch downs Wednesday afternoon. 

NWS Milwaukee tweeted Thursday confirming an EF-0 tornado in the West Allis and Milwaukee area. They say the tornado started around 12:19 and had peak winds of around 75 mph. 

NWS says the tornado started around S. 105th Street and W. Becher St and ended around S. 58th Street between W. Stack Drive and S. 57th Street. Though on the ground for less than 10 minutes, the tornado traveled around three miles. 

On Wednesday, NWS confirmed at least three touch downs. NWS is surveying damage on Thursday.  

