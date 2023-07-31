NWS confirms tornado touched down in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service in Milwaukee confirmed a tornado was on the ground on July 28 in Jefferson County.
The NWS rates the twister as an EF1. The tornado formed around 10:29 p.m. near the southwest tip of upper Spring Lake, where it toppled trees along Mill Road.
The worst of the damage was reported near the intersection of County Road Z and Mill Road. That's where many trees were snapped and uprooted.
The tornado dissipated over an open field a half-mile east of County Road Z.