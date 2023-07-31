 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Jefferson County

An EF1 tornado snapped trees in Jefferson County

  • Updated
  • 0
Tornado generic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service in Milwaukee confirmed a tornado was on the ground on July 28 in Jefferson County.

The NWS rates the twister as an EF1. The tornado formed around 10:29 p.m. near the southwest tip of upper Spring Lake, where it toppled trees along Mill Road.

The worst of the damage was reported near the intersection of County Road Z and Mill Road. That's where many trees were snapped and uprooted.

The tornado dissipated over an open field a half-mile east of County Road Z. 

Send us breaking news tips to news@wkow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you