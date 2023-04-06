NWS reports EF-0 tornado touched down in Walworth Co. early Wednesday morning

MADISON (WKOW) — The National Weather Service reports an early morning Wednesday storm kicked up a brief tornado.
On Twitter, the agency said the tornado happened in Walworth County, east of Lake Geneva, from 6:38 to 6:40 a.m.
The tornado is considered an EF-0 and wind speeds peaked at 80 mph. It was on the ground for just over half a mile and had a maximum width of 75 yards.
Officials don't believe damage in Beloit was caused by a tornado.
Instead, they think it was from a downburst, or straight-line winds which peaked at 80 mph.
Although, notably, NWS reports the straight line wind damage crosses the starting point of a tornado from a storm on March 31.
Meanwhile, in Beloit, we believe the damage was from a downburst/straight line winds. The swath of the winds actually crosses paths with the starting point of the surveyed tornado from last Friday. Estimated 80 mph peak winds based on the tree damage. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/w5gGaXTcHz— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 6, 2023