NWS reports EF-0 tornado touched down in Walworth Co. early Wednesday morning

MADISON (WKOW) — The National Weather Service reports an early morning Wednesday storm kicked up a brief tornado. 

On Twitter, the agency said the tornado happened in Walworth County, east of Lake Geneva, from 6:38 to 6:40 a.m. 

The tornado is considered an EF-0 and wind speeds peaked at 80 mph. It was on the ground for just over half a mile and had a maximum width of 75 yards.

Officials don't believe damage in Beloit was caused by a tornado. 

Instead, they think it was from a downburst, or straight-line winds which peaked at 80 mph. 

Although, notably, NWS reports the straight line wind damage crosses the starting point of a tornado from a storm on March 31. 

