NYC subway shooting suspect believed to have purchased fireworks from attack in Wisconsin

CALEDONIA (WKOW) — Phantom Fireworks confirmed Wednesday a man named Frank James from Milwaukee bought fireworks from the Caledonia showroom.
According to a statement from the company, four of the items he bought are believed to be the same items the Brooklyn subway shooter left behind. A photograph NBC News published on April 12 shows "a bag of fireworks."
The statement acknowledged that Phantom Fireworks does not have surveillance footage of Frank James' purchase, so the company cannot be certain the purchaser and suspect are the same.
Phantom Fireworks is cooperating with authorities who are continuing to investigate the shooting and what led up to it.