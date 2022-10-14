 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 31 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Obama to visit Wisconsin, rally for Evers and Barnes

  • Updated
  • 0
5-S-OBAMA-IN-MILWAUKEE

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former President Barack Obama will headline a Democratic rally in Wisconsin nearly one week before the pivotal midterm elections, which include high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced Friday the event will be Saturday, Oct. 29 in Milwaukee. The party has not yet announced the time or location of the rally.

Obama will try to rally support in the Democratic stronghold for Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

According to a Marquette Law School poll released this week, Evers is in a virtual tie with Republican gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels. The poll showed Barnes six percentage points behind Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.

The rally will also include many of the state's most recognizable Democrats, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

It will also feature Democratic candidates Attorney General Josh Kaul, who seeks reelection, and Rep. Sara Rodriguez, who's running to replace Barnes as lieutenant governor.

The Democrats release lists abortion rights and easy access to voting as key issues Obama and other speakers will highlight during the Milwaukee event, which is aimed at turning out progressive voters. 

Capitol Bureau Chief

Tags

Recommended for you