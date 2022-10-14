Obama to visit Wisconsin, rally for Evers and Barnes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former President Barack Obama will headline a Democratic rally in Wisconsin nearly one week before the pivotal midterm elections, which include high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced Friday the event will be Saturday, Oct. 29 in Milwaukee. The party has not yet announced the time or location of the rally.

Obama will try to rally support in the Democratic stronghold for Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

According to a Marquette Law School poll released this week, Evers is in a virtual tie with Republican gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels. The poll showed Barnes six percentage points behind Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.

The rally will also include many of the state's most recognizable Democrats, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

It will also feature Democratic candidates Attorney General Josh Kaul, who seeks reelection, and Rep. Sara Rodriguez, who's running to replace Barnes as lieutenant governor.

The Democrats release lists abortion rights and easy access to voting as key issues Obama and other speakers will highlight during the Milwaukee event, which is aimed at turning out progressive voters.