Ochsner Park Zoo monkeys to be relocated to Illinois

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Ochsner Park Zoo is saying goodbye to its two capuchin monkeys Wednesday.
According to a post on Facebook, zoo leaders said the monkeys, Jose' and Zephyr, will be relocated to the the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois.
This will insure the "geriatric" monkeys get the proper care they need as they continue to age.
Another reason for the move, the monkey building is "showing its age," said the post. The space has undergone renovations but zoo leaders don't think it's an ideal home for the primates any longer.
The zoo will discuss its plan moving forward when it comes to its monkey building and the possibility of ever getting primates back in Baraboo.