October are here, starting off mild

We're almost done with the year, hard to believe right? October is starting off seasonal then quickly turning mild THEN a strong cold front swings through and cools us down before the weekend. There'll be minimal chances for rain through the next seven days as well.
A high pressure system continues to dominate the weather over the Midwest due to a backed up jet stream thanks to Ian's remnants. Most of Wisconsin will stay dry but an isolated shower or two is possible farther west along with more cloud cover. Temperatures are going to stay seasonal not only Saturday but Sunday too.
As the high moves east, southerly winds bump up the temperatures in to the low to mid 70s with a chance for isolated showers in the morning on Monday then more into the evening and overnight Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front slides through.
That cold front is going to drop our temperatures from the 70s on Wednesday into the 50s by Thursday where we'll stay into Friday as well.