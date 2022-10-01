Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
October is off to a mild start! Under mostly sunny skies highs topped off around 70 degrees.
A high pressure system continues to dominate the weather over the Midwest due to a backed up jet stream thanks to Ian's remnants. Scattered shower activity, mainly west of the Mississippi, will stay there until late in the week.
Temperatures will stay near to a bit above average until Thursday. That's when a cold front moves through, dropping highs in the 50s and giving us a chance of showers. Friday will be chilly, with lows in the 30s and highs just in the 40s!