October Mammoth Hike Challenge begins

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- It's the first of October, and the Ice Age Trail Alliance is inviting you to participate in their month-long Mammoth Hike Challenge.
Through the challenge, people are encouraged to hike 42 miles anywhere along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and visit three of the over a dozen communities located along it.
Amy Lord, Outreach & Education Manager for the Ice Age Trail Alliance, said the 1,200-mile foot path that stretches across much of Wisconsin stands out because of its incredible history.
"It tells the story of the glaciers from thousands and thousands of years ago," Lord said. "The landscape that you see when you hike the trail -- it's very special."
Lord said the challenge is a wonderful opportunity to introduce people to the Ice Age National Scenic Trail.
"Some of those glacial features are only found here in Wisconsin," Lord said.
Lord said it is also a great way to get people to check out new communities.
"We want people to get out to enjoy the Ice Age Trail, enjoy October in Wisconsin, but then also support some of our trail communities," Lord said.
Communities located along the Ice Age Trail include: Antigo, Cornell, Cross Plains, Delafield, Hartland, Janesville, Lodi, Manitowoc-Two Rivers, Merrill, Milton, Rib Lake, Slinger, St. Croix Falls, Sturgeon Bay, Verona, West Bend, and Whitewater.
According to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, over 13,500 people have participated in past challenges, which has generated almost $700,000 in local economies.
The Mammoth Hike Challenge Runs the entire month of October.
The reward for completing it is a 2022 Challenge Patch and Certificate.
More information on how you can participate in the challenge can be found online.