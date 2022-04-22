Odana Road and Old Middleton Road closures for construction

MADISON (WKOW) -- Odana Road and Old Middleton Road will close due to construction starting 7:00 a.m. Monday, according to the City of Madison.
The intersection of Odana Road and Dearholt Road will be closing to connect new sanitary and storm sewer utilities. Metro Transit will detour Route 7 to Tokay Boulevard during construction.
The Odana Road closure is expected to run through the end of the day May 3.
Additionally, work will begin on Old Middleton Road between N. Eau Claire Avenue and Capital Avenue to rebuild the street. Metro Transit will detour eastbound Route 15 to Regent Street during construction.
The City of Madison website has additional information on traffic impacts and lane closures for Old Middleton Road.