'Of course I panicked a little bit': Nearby shop owner reacts to massive structure fire in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — The impact of a massive structure fire on S. Park St. Friday night is still being felt by people in the area on Saturday.
Sara Branch, owner of Earthly Temptations on S. Park Street, was left shaken up after the scary situation.
“I had received a lot of phone calls and emails over the night. That's how I learned about the fire,” Branch said.
Branch said she jumped up, got dressed and came to see what was going on, but all the streets were blocked.
“I wasn't able to get close enough, but I was able to see the large flames coming from the back of the building,” Branch said.
Branch said the thought of losing her business, which she started in 2020, was scary. She said what was even scarier though, was the thought that someone could get hurt.
“Of course I panicked a little bit," Branch said. "Because I wanted to just be sure that everyone was safe. I wasn't sure if anybody was in the building or near the building."
Fortunately, the Madison Fire Department provided an update Saturday, saying no one got hurt, and thankfully, Branch’s store and products were all safe. One surprise though, is that her store was left without power for several hours on Saturday.
“I just came to work today as a normal day and thought I was going to open the shop. Then I walked in, and I turned the lights on and I’m like: ‘Okay, we don't have any power,’” Branch said.
Branch said customers were understanding and shopped in the dark until Madison Gas and Electric restored the power.
The Madison Fire Department announced firefighters will be on scene through Saturday night to put out hot spots that may flare up under the debris.
S. Park Street is fully open, but there may be a firetruck in one of the southbound lanes, so the Madison Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down and move over for fire crews.