Off-duty detective foils Beltline shooting escape, adds to police career history

MONONA (WKOW) -- Authorities say an off-duty Madison Police detective's foiled the escape of a suspect in a Beltline shooting during a busy commute hour.
Monona Police officials say David Retlick, 45, witnessed the April 12 shooting on the highway near South Stoughton Road.
"It was because of the off-duty Madison detective not only witnessing it but also following the suspect vehicle until a deputy was able to get behind it and get that vehicle stopped," Monona Police Detectives Sgt. Ryan Losby said.
Matthew Rhone, 21, was arrested on the interstate in Sun Prairie. Rhone was charged with 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and other felony crimes. Rhone's case is briefly paused as he secures a new attorney.
Court records state that Retlick initially spotted Rhone's SUV and another car as the vehicles "appeared to be 'jockeying' back and forth, and both vehicles slowed down, sped up and weaved through traffic together."
Authorities said that Rhone fired two to three gun shots, hitting a Sun Prairie man's sedan in a tire and in the door of the passenger compartment. The victim told 27 News that Rhone's SUV initially had approached him from behind at high speed after he inadvertently cut off Rhone's vehicle at one of the highway's on-ramps.
A criminal complaint states that Retlick could see Rhone holding a gun with two hands through the SUV's driver side window and then firing it.
Retlick was an officer before his promotion to detective. Madison.com reported that when Retlick was an officer, he was presented the department's highest honor for extraordinary acts -- the medal of valor -- after he fatally shot an armed robbery suspect who had pointed a long-barreled handgun directly at Retlick's face.
Then-Dane County District Attorney Brian Blanchard ruled Retlick's use of deadly force was prompted by the extreme threat posed by Gregrory Bickford, 26, of Sun Prairie and no criminal wrongdoing took place.
The next chapter of Retlick's career is likely as a civilian witness in a court hearing. Losby says Rhone "simply denied all involvement in the shooting." Losby says Retlick provided incriminating information on Rhone.
"He was just on his way home and assisted with the arrest and further identified the shooter, the vehicle," Losby says.
Retlick has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.
At the time of the Beltline shooting, Rhone was free on bail involving no-cash after authorities said he fired a gun from a car at a Madison gas station and from a nearby street in response to a drug-deal-gone-wrong.